Cyclists who enjoy going through the Mount Royal Cemetery are in for a disappointment.

On Thursday, cemetery management announced cyclists won’t be allowed through as of Aug. 1.

Executive Director David Scott said cyclists have been warned for years to respect the rules of the cemetery, but those warnings have often been ignored.

Among the rules are that cyclists can’t bike together in groups larger than four people and can go no faster than 10 kilometres per hour.

“The large groups of sports cyclists, particularly the folks in training mode, groups of 10, 20, 30, sometimes 40 or 50 people, accessing the cemetery during opening hours just isn’t compatible with general cemetery visitors,” he said. “People here to visit a bereaved family member or gravesite.”

Scott said the decision was not connected to the city’s recent pilot project banning cars from Camilien-Houde.

Mario Paul, who lives near the cemetery, said he approves of the ban.

"My wife and I, we had an issue with the bikes going too fast, so we were scared," he said. "I guess it happened many times to many people."