MONTREAL - Monday (Nov. 4) is the deadline for motorists who were trapped on Highway 13 during a blizzard in March of 2017 to claim their share of a class-action settlement.

Class-actions against the Attorney-General of Quebec and the City of Montreal were authorized following the mass stranding of motorists on Highway 13 during a blizzard on March 14 when hundreds of motorists were trapped - many for several hours - after several trucks crashed during the storm.

While the City of Montreal is contesting the class-action, Quebec's Attorney-General reached a settlement earlier this year.

Motorists who were trapped on Highway 13 south (or on the connecting Highway 520 east) during the blizzard between 7 p.m. on March 14 to noon on March 15 are entitled to $350 to $1,100 each - depending on how long they were trapped:

4 hours or less: $350

between 4 and 6 hours: $500

between 6 and 8 hours: $700

between 8 and 10 hours: $900

more than 10 hours: $1,100

The amount received will increase by 25 per cent if any of the following applied during the time you were trapped:

you were under the age of 12 or over the age of 75

you were pregnant

you were suffering from a temporary or permanent medical condition that required you to receive medication or treatment, the lack of which would leave you feeling "extremely unwell" or posed a health risk

you were hospitalized within 48 hours after being a trapped (and as a result of the experience)

you were put on medical leave as a result of the experience

Claimants will have to supply evidence - for example, photos, text messages, social media posts, a sworn statement - to collect their share of the settlement.

You can find more details and submit your claim here.