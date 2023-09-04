Motorist runs over and injured 6 people in a Montreal North park

A young man who is suspected of injuring six people in Montreal on Sunday evening by driving his car into them has been arrested and was due to be questioned by police investigators on Monday.

The injured people will all live, police have been told.

The incident occurred at around 8:20 p.m. in Parc Le Carignan, behind the school of the same name on Rolland Boulevard, between Renoir and de Dijon streets, in the Montreal North borough.

Montreal police (SPVM) explained that a fight broke out between several individuals before the 22-year-old suspect used his car to mow down six people. The motive for the dispute was not yet known on Monday.

A security perimeter has been set up by the police in Carignan Park so that police investigators can gather information on the case.