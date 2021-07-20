MONTREAL -- A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday evening in the Montreal borough of Côte-des-Neiges--Notre-Dame-de-Grâce.

The collision happened shortly after 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of Côte-Sainte-Catherine Road and Lemieux Street.

"According to initial reports, it appears that a car was making a U-turn on Côte-Sainte-Catherine Road from east to west at the time of the collision," said Montreal Police Service (SPVM) spokesperson, Const. Julien Lévesque.

The motorcyclist was travelling westbound on the same road as the car at the time of the collision. By mid-evening, the SPVM was waiting for an update on the health of the 54-year-old victim, who was transported to hospital.

As for the 41-year-old driver, she did not suffer any serious injuries, police say.

A security perimeter has been set up to allow investigators to analyze the scene of the collision.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on July 20, 2021.