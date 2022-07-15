Motorcyclist seriously injured after swerving in Laurentians

A motorcyclist is in serious condition Friday after an accident on Route 329 in Gore, in Quebec's Laurentians region.

According to Quebec provincial police (SQ), the motorcyclist swerved as he approached a curve around 3:30 p.m.

He was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Route 329 was closed between Mille Isles and Braemer Rds.

Collision officers were dispatched to the scene to determine the cause and circumstances of the accident.

This report was first published in French by The Canadian Press on July 15, 2022.