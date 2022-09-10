Motorcyclist killed in collision with tractor in Mauricie, Que.

A motorcyclist was killed in a collision with a tractor on Highway 153 in Yamachiche, 20 minutes west of Trois-Rivieres, on Friday afternoon.

The driver of the tractor, who was travelling southbound, failed to yield the right of way to the motorcyclist before making a left turn towards a private driveway, explained Sûreté du Québec spokesperson Stéphane Tremblay.

The 55-year-old motorcyclist, originally from Saint-Étienne-Des-Grès, died.

The driver of the tractor was not injured.

Highway 153 was closed at Chemin des Caron on Friday night.