MONTREAL -- A motorcyclist in his 60s is in critical condition after colliding with a pickup truck in Abitibi.

According to information from Surete du Quebec (SQ) spokesperson Beatrice Dorsainville, the accident occurred around 9 a.m. Monday morning on Highway 117.

The truck turned left onto Mont-Brun St., where it struck the motorcyclist, who was driving in the opposite direction. He was taken to a hospital and is reportedly in critical condition.

The driver of the pickup truck was not injured in the accident.

Highway 117 was reopened in both directions at 11:15 a.m.

An SQ collision investigator was dispatched to the scene to investigate the cause and circumstances of the accident.