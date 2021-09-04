MONTREAL -- A 54-year-old motorcyclist is in critical condition after colliding with an SUV Saturday afternoon.

The other driver, age 30, was not injured.

Witnesses say the collision occurred in the middle of an NDG intersection, on the corner of St. Jacques St. and Beaconsfield Blvd.

Two 911 calls were made at approximately 2 p.m.

Police say the SUV was making a turn onto Beaconsfield Blvd, but the exact cause of the collision remains unclear.

A part of St. Jacques St. is closed as police investigate the scene.