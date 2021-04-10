MONTREAL -- A man in his 70s is fighting for his life after losing control of his motorcycle in the Laurentian town of Lac-Superieur on Saturday afternoon.

Emergency services were called at around 2 p.m. to the scene on Nordet Rd., near Mont-Tremblant National Park.

The driver was taken to hospital and Surete du Quebec officers said they fear for his life.

The reason for the collision is not yet known.