Motorcyclist fighting for life after collision near Mont-Tremblant National Park
Published Saturday, April 10, 2021 6:15PM EDT
A Surete du Quebec cruiser is seen in this file photo. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot)
MONTREAL -- A man in his 70s is fighting for his life after losing control of his motorcycle in the Laurentian town of Lac-Superieur on Saturday afternoon.
Emergency services were called at around 2 p.m. to the scene on Nordet Rd., near Mont-Tremblant National Park.
The driver was taken to hospital and Surete du Quebec officers said they fear for his life.
The reason for the collision is not yet known.