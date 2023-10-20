Motorcyclist dies following collision in Laval

A 30-year-old motorcyclist died Friday after he collided with a vehicle in Laval's Sainte-Rose district.

The collision happened around 2 p.m. at the intersection of Avenue de la Renaissance and Boulvard Sainte-Rose.

The vehicle was travelling westbound on Avenue de la Renaissance, while the motorcycle was travelling eastbound on Boulevard Sainte-Rose, according to the Service de police de Laval (SPL).

"At the intersection, there is a traffic light. The vehicle wanted to turn onto Highway 15 North. That's when the motorcycle hit the vehicle," said SPL spokesperson Stéphanie Beshara.

The motorcyclist was then ejected from the vehicle. The seriously injured man was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead, said Beshara.

A security perimeter was set up and police were continuing their investigation on Friday evening to better understand the circumstances surrounding the collision.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Oct. 20, 2023.