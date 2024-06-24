Motorcyclist dies after collision in Montreal

A 56-year-old man is dead after his motorbike collided with a car in Montreal's Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough.

Montreal police (SPVM) say the incident happened at 5 p.m. on Sunday.

The force explains the motorcyclist was heading east on Prieur Street when it collided with a vehicle driving south on Papineau Avenue.

The man was rushed to hospital but later died from his injuries, said Sabrina Gauthier, a spokesperson with Montreal police

The 24-year-old driver did not sustain any injuries.

Investigators are working to determine the circumstances leading up to the crash.