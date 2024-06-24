Motorcyclist dies after collision in Montreal
A 56-year-old man is dead after his motorbike collided with a car in Montreal's Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough.
Montreal police (SPVM) say the incident happened at 5 p.m. on Sunday.
The force explains the motorcyclist was heading east on Prieur Street when it collided with a vehicle driving south on Papineau Avenue.
The man was rushed to hospital but later died from his injuries, said Sabrina Gauthier, a spokesperson with Montreal police
The 24-year-old driver did not sustain any injuries.
Investigators are working to determine the circumstances leading up to the crash.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Stanley Cup stage set for McDavid, Oilers in final game of roller-coaster season
Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers face the Florida Panthers in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup final Monday - the last hurdle in an improbable journey this season.
Princess Anne's planned trip to Newfoundland cancelled following injury
An injury has forced Princess Anne to cancel a trip to Newfoundland this weekend to mark the 100th anniversary of the unveiling of the National War Memorial in St. John's.
Lifeguard and 'Pirates of the Caribbean' actor dies after apparent shark attack in Hawaii
A lifeguard and surf instructor – who also appeared in movies including 'Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides' and 'Blue Crush' - died Sunday following an apparent shark attack on the North Shore of Ohau, Hawaii, according to officials.
This is what an 'incredibly difficult' heat wave was like inside one of Canada's densest neighbourhoods
This is what it was like in a Toronto neighbourhood where 30,000 people live during a scorching heat wave.
Car dealerships in North America revert to pens and paper after cyberattacks on software provider
Car dealerships in North America continue to wrestle with major disruptions that started last week with cyberattacks on a software company used widely in the auto retail sales sector.
This U.S. company is selling products with human fecal matter to Canadians. What does Health Canada think about it?
The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a warning letter to a company appearing to sell products containing human fecal matter without approval from the agency.
A year ago, her engagement ring vanished at a hospital. She still cherishes the man who gave it to her
When Faye Bauman went to a Florida hospital for surgery last year, she handed her diamond engagement ring to a nurse — and never saw it again. The ring carries profound memories of her late husband and the moment he proposed to her 57 years ago.
Why a yacht docked in Halifax is getting extra attention
Yachts along the Halifax Waterfront often garner attention, but one currently docked has people doing a double take.
Is Trump shielded from criminal charges as an ex-president? A nation awaits word from U.S. Supreme Court
In the coming days, the U.S. Supreme Court will confront a perfect storm mostly of its own making: a trio of decisions stemming directly from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Toronto
-
-
Teen girl pleads guilty to manslaughter in death of Toronto homeless man
A fourth teen accused in the fatal stabbing of a Toronto homeless man has pleaded guilty.
-
LCBO extending hours across province ahead of possible strike
The LCBO says it will be extending store hours starting this week in response to a potential strike involving its unionized workers.
Ottawa
-
Pennsylvania resident dies after falling overboard from boat in the Ottawa Valley
Ontario Provincial Police say officers responded to a call at approximately 4:30 p.m. Sunday about a boater who had fallen overboard on Muskrat Lake in Whitewater Region.
-
The Chainsmokers perform popup show in Ottawa after Escapade performance cancelled
When heavy rain forced Escapade Music Festival to cancel the final night of the three-day festival at Lansdowne, The Chainsmokers decided to perform in the ByWard Market.
-
9 kg of cocaine seized in Ottawa drugs, firearm bust
Ontario Provincial Police have laid charges against a 29-year-old from Ottawa in connection with the seizure of over nine kilograms of cocaine along with firearms and cash.
Atlantic
-
-
Dozens gather for rally, counter-rally in downtown Halifax
Dozens of people gathered in Halifax on Sunday to show unity with Israel.
-
Push to save Catholic church in Halifax from permanently closing
There is a push to save a Catholic church in Halifax from permanently closing.
N.L.
-
-
Wildfire near Churchill Falls in Labrador stable, but weather not co-operating
Officials in central Labrador say the wildfire threatening the evacuated town of Churchill Falls remained stable Saturday, but there was no sign of significant rain in the forecast.
-
Newfoundland and Labrador getting help from Quebec, Ontario to battle wildfires
Water bombers from Quebec and Ontario will soon be helping battle wildfires in Newfoundland and Labrador.
Northern Ontario
-
How a Sudbury man was convicted of triple murder for orchestrating arson
A Sudbury, Ont., judge has explained why first-degree murder charges against a local man weren't thrown out in a recent fatal arson case, even though the men who actually started the fire had no intention to kill anyone.
-
-
Dashcam video shows dangerous passing attempt on northern Ont. highway
A stressful moment for several people on a northern Ontario highway was captured on camera last week.
London
-
Charges laid after woman found deceased in London apartment
Police said the accused and the victim were known to each other and the accused is being held in custody pending a court appearance.
-
Sea-Doo crash in Grand Bend leads to charges
A Kitchener person is charged after a crash on Lake Huron involving two sea-doos. Just after 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, the OPP marine unit responded to a call two sea-doos collided in Lake Huron, just offshore of Grand Bend.
-
Overnight fire at vacant building in east London
London fire crews were kept busy overnight after flames broke out at a vacant building on Cabell Street. Multiple crews were on scene at 720 Cabell St. for what was described as a, "Defensive attack with aerial operations."
Kitchener
-
5-star forward from Kitchener, Ont., announces commitment to Illinois
Will Riley is jumping into a new chapter of his life.
-
Ontario may now be Canada's tornado capital, researchers say
A Prairie province previously thought to be the tornado capital of Canada has been dethroned by Ontario, according to new data by tornado researchers out of Western University.
-
Cambridge man arrested for allegedly committing several arsons throughout the city
Waterloo regional police have arrested a Cambridge man they say committed arson several times in the area.
Windsor
-
Fire and explosions reported in Merlin
Chatham-Kent police say emergency crews are responding to a fire and explosions in Merlin.
-
OPP search for missing swimmer in Leamington
Members of the Essex OPP detachment are actively searching for a missing swimmer in Leamington.
-
VIDEO
VIDEO Hundreds turn out for vigil in Harrow following deaths of four people
Hundreds of people turned out for a vigil in Harrow on Sunday evening to remember a mother, father and two children who were found dead in a home last week.
Barrie
-
Wrong-way driver charged with being impaired after Hwy 400 crash
Police charged a driver accused of travelling the wrong way for quite a distance along Highway 400 after a collision early Monday morning.
-
One person seriously injured in Barrie crash
One person was hospitalized following a collision on Essa Road in Barrie early Monday morning.
-
Confirmed tornado near Angus at CFB Borden: Northern Tornadoes Project
NTP confirms a tornado touched down in CFB Borden on Saturday.
Vancouver
-
Environmental groups opposed to B.C. port expansion hold rally ahead of court date
Environmental groups that launched a legal challenge against a port expansion in B.C. are heading to court Monday morning.
-
North Vancouver university to reopen campuses after 'threat of violence'
A North Vancouver university will reopen its campuses Monday after days of closures due to a police investigation into a "threat of violence against a student on campus."
-
LIVE @ 9:30 PT
LIVE @ 9:30 PT B.C. premier to make announcement about cost-of-living supports
B.C.'s premier will make an announcement about cost-of-living supports in the province Monday.
Vancouver Island
-
LIVE @ 9:30 PT
-
-
'We're enraged': Tori Dunn's father shares her heartbreaking final moments
Hundreds of mourners gathered at a vigil in Surrey Bend Regional Park Saturday evening to honour Tori Dunn, who was killed in Surrey, B.C.'s Port Kells neighbourhood last weekend.
Winnipeg
-
One dead after being hit by train during parade in Manitoba community
One person has died after being struck by a train in a Manitoba community as it was celebrating Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day.
-
Likely tornado, golf ball-sized hail hits during storm in southern Manitoba
Chris Stammers, a meteorologist with ECCC, said it is unconfirmed, but it appears a tornado touched down near Lena, Man. Saturday afternoon.
-
Section of Trans-Canada Highway to be closed starting Monday
A section of the Trans-Canada Highway will be closed to traffic starting Monday.
Calgary
-
Fire rips through McKenzie Towne apartment's roof, displacing dozens
Dozens of people are displaced after a fire ripped through the roof of an apartment building in McKenzie Towne Sunday night.
-
Child in hospital after falling from second-storey window
A child is recovering in hospital after they fell from a second-storey window at a condo building in Skyview Ranch.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Last week of June will be both hot and cold in Calgary
The first weekend of the summer season was Calgary’s warmest of the year so far.
Edmonton
-
-
Nugent-Hopkins plays for the Stanley Cup 13 years to the day since being drafted by the Oilers
When the Edmonton Oilers selected Ryan Nugent-Hopkins with the first pick in the 2011 NHL draft, they had missed the playoffs five consecutive seasons. They did not qualify for seven of his eight first seasons, either.
-
Alberta oil and gas sector exceeded flaring limit in 2023, data shows
A tally by The Canadian Press of Alberta Energy Regulator data shows oil and gas companies in the province flared approximately 754 million cubic metres of natural gas last year, exceeding the annual provincial limit of 670 million cubic metres.
Regina
-
Riders remain perfect on season with win over Hamilton
Despite losing starting quarterback Trevor Harris to the sidelines following an apparent leg injury, the Saskatchewan Roughriders defeated the Hamilton Tiger Cats 36-20 to remain 3-0 on the 2024 season.
-
Riders QB Harris exits home opener with apparent leg injury
Riders QB Harris "questionable" to return after suffering hit late in first half vs Hamilton.
-
Roughrider fans gather for 'Party in the Park' to kick off 2024 home opener
The Saskatchewan Roughriders’ home opener for the 2024 season saw fans pack Regina’s Confederation Park prior to kickoff.
Saskatoon
-
Tornado watch issued for Saskatoon, funnel clouds reported near Warman
A tornado watch was issued for Saskatoon on Sunday afternoon, with city facilities preparing to close on short notice in the event of an outbreak of severe thunderstorms.
-
-
