Motorcyclist died hours after collision with vehicle on Montreal's South Shore, police make one arrest

A motorcyclist who was transported to hospital in critical condition following a collision with another vehicle in Longueuil, Que. Thursday night, died a few hours later, police said Friday morning.

Police also say that after examining evidence collected at the scene, they can now confirm a third vehicle was involved "in the seconds preceding the accident," said spokesperson Francopis Boucher.

This third man, in his thirties, was arrested. He was interviewed by investigators and later released, but could face charges of dangerous driving.

The 911 call reporting the crash came in at around 8:40 p.m. on Thursday. It occurred near the intersection of Cousineau and Mountainview boulevards.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 40s, was rushed to hospital with critical injuries.

The driver, also in his forties, was treated for shock, and later arrested. Police say he could face “driving-related charges.”

A security perimeter was set up as investigators try to learn more about the incident.

So far police have not established a cause for the accident.