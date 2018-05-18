Motorcyclist dead in Pointe-Claire collision
A 26-year-old motorcyclist is dead after being hit by a truck in Pointe-Claire on the morning of Fri., May 18, 2018.
CTV Montreal
Published Friday, May 18, 2018 8:55AM EDT
A collision between a truck and a motorcycle left a man dead in Pointe-Claire on Friday morning.
At around 3:05 a.m., the motorcycle’s driver was heading north on St. Jean when it was struck by the truck at the corner of Brunswick West.
Witnesses told police the motorcycle went through a red light.
The 26-year old driver was taken to hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. The truck driver and a passenger were uninjured.
A police perimeter was set up and traffic was closed on St. Jean between Labrosse and the TransCanada and on Brunswick between St. Jean and Selkirk.