

CTV Montreal





A collision between a truck and a motorcycle left a man dead in Pointe-Claire on Friday morning.

At around 3:05 a.m., the motorcycle’s driver was heading north on St. Jean when it was struck by the truck at the corner of Brunswick West.

Witnesses told police the motorcycle went through a red light.

The 26-year old driver was taken to hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. The truck driver and a passenger were uninjured.

A police perimeter was set up and traffic was closed on St. Jean between Labrosse and the TransCanada and on Brunswick between St. Jean and Selkirk.