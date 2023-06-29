Motorcyclist critically injured after collision with another vehicle on Montreal's South Shore

A motorcyclist is in hospital in critical condition following a collision with another vehicle in Longueuil, Que. Thursday night.

Police say they got the call at around 8:40 p.m. reporting the incident near the intersection of Cousineau and Mountainview boulevards.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 40s, was rushed to hospital with critical injuries.

The driver, also in his forties, was treated for shock, and later arrested. Police say he could face “driving-related charges.”

A security perimeter was set up as investigators try to learn more about the incident.

So far police have not established a cause for the accident.