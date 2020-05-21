Motorcyclist crashes into Cote-Saint-Luc streetlamp after losing control of bike
Published Thursday, May 21, 2020 7:03AM EDT
Montreal police were called to the scene of a motorcycle accident early Thursday morning / Cosmo Santamaria, CTV Montreal
MONTREAL -- A 23-year-old motorcyclist was taken to hospital after crashing into a streetlamp in Côte-Saint-Luc early Thursday morning.
Police were called to the scene just after midnight.
According to witnesses, the man was travelling south on Cavendish Boulevard when he lost control of the bike near the Fleet Road intersection.
Police said he was unconscious at the time but that he is not in critical condition.
Investigators were on scene to determine the cause of the crash and will be speaking with the man later.
The area was closed to traffic until around 4:30 a.m.
