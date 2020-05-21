MONTREAL -- A 23-year-old motorcyclist was taken to hospital after crashing into a streetlamp in Côte-Saint-Luc early Thursday morning.

Police were called to the scene just after midnight.

According to witnesses, the man was travelling south on Cavendish Boulevard when he lost control of the bike near the Fleet Road intersection.

Motorcycle accident puts man in hospital after loses control. No other vehicles were involved in the accident that happened on Cavendish boulevard and Fleet Road in Côté Saint Luc. @CTVMontreal pic.twitter.com/47CnwPgxiK — Cosmo Santamaria (@cosmoCTV) May 21, 2020

Police said he was unconscious at the time but that he is not in critical condition.

Investigators were on scene to determine the cause of the crash and will be speaking with the man later.

The area was closed to traffic until around 4:30 a.m.