MONTREAL -- A motorcycle driver had his licence revoked for seven days for going nearly 150 km/h on Highway 30 on the South Shore of Montreal on Thursday.

The 46-year-old driver was also fined $1,458 for going 70 km above the highway’s speed limit, and an additional $1,046 because he’s had his licence revoked in the past.

Quebec provincial police were called to intervene around 3:45 p.m. when they caught wind of the situation. They also issued 14 demerit points and had the driver's motorcycle seized for 30 days.