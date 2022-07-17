Motorcyclist, 47, succumbs to injuries after collision in Eastern Townships
A 47-year-old motorcyclist succumbed to his injuries Sunday after colliding with a car Shefford, Que., in the Eastern Townships.
The accident occurred on Saturday around 3:45 p.m. on Route 243. The motorcycle collided with a vehicle travelling in the opposite direction that was making a turn.
The motorcyclist was transported to hospital, where he died of his injuries.
His passenger also suffered serious injuries, but provincial police (SQ) say her life is not in danger.
The driver of the vehicle suffered nervous shock and was treated at the scene by paramedics.
An SQ accident reconstruction specialist was dispatched to the scene and an investigation is ongoing.
This report was first published in French by The Canadian Press on July 17, 2022.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ottawa teenager missing in the French Alps
Authorities in France say Yassin Jouali, 17, of Ottawa was last seen on July 12 while on a mountain trail with friends in the Chamonix-Mont-Blanc region of France, a resort area near the junction of France, Switzerland and Italy.
Ontario police remind drivers to renew licence plates as more vehicles get hit with hefty fines
Ontario police are reminding drivers to renew their licence plates even though it's now free of charge. While Ontario scrapped the licence plate renewal fee back in March, the actual renewal process is still required.
Mi'kmaw officially recognized as Nova Scotia's first language
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston, 13 chiefs and a slew of other dignitaries were in in Potlotek First Nation on Sunday morning for the proclamation of the new Mi'kmaw Language Act. The act sees Mi'kmaw officially recognized as the province's first language.
Rage Against the Machine calls for Indigenous 'land back' at Canadian show
At this year's Bluesfest in Ottawa, rap-rock band Rage Against the Machine used their performance to highlight the violence experienced by Indigenous people across Canada.
Second COVID-19 booster shot increases protection against severe illness with some Omicron variants: U.S. study
A study looking at the effectiveness of fourth doses of COVID-19 vaccines, run by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, has found that a second booster shot of an mRNA vaccine has significant effectiveness against severe illness with some Omicron variants.
Shootings, abortion, Trump: Are fed-up Americans getting serious about getting out?
Statistics from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada show a fairly steady increase in the number of people from the U.S. who were granted permanent residence in Canada each year since 2015. After a sharp decline during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the number of successful U.S. applicants reached 11,950 in 2021.
Patrick Brown's disqualification may shake up Conservative leadership vote: analyst
The recent disqualification of Patrick Brown has forced a recalibration of the Conservative Party leadership race, as other campaigns seek votes from Brown's supporters, according to political analyst Lori Turnbull.
Wildfire near Lytton, B.C., grows to 1,700 hectares; First Nation works to salvage food
The acting chief of the Lytton First Nation says about 30 evacuees briefly returned home in an effort to salvage food they left behind in freezers when a wildfire broke out Thursday 1.7 kilometres northwest of Lytton, B.C.
B.C. marathoner Cam Levins finishes historic fourth at world championships
Canadian marathoner Cam Levins shattered his own record and placed fourth at the world track and field championships Sunday.
Toronto
-
-
Man seriously injured in Danforth shooting
A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a shooting on The Danforth.
-
Police investigating double shooting inside King West nightclub
A man is in hospital undergoing emergency surgery for critical injuries he sustained during a shooting inside a King West nightclub early Sunday morning.
Atlantic
-
-
'Morale is at an all-time low': Staffing shortages hit N.S. daycares as province expands public system
As Nova Scotia expands its publicly-funded daycare system, operators are sounding the alarm about staffing shortages.
-
'It's amazing': Football fans descend upon Wolfville, N.S., for CFL game
Ten thousand football fans packed into Acadia University's Raymond Field to watch the Toronto Argonauts beat the Saskatchewan Roughriders in a 30-24 victory, doubling the town's population.
London
-
Homicide suspect arrested, Sunday
Police say they still consider 34-year-old Kodie Hearsum to be "armed and dangerous", but are now calling the homicide "an isolated incident."
-
Wingham 'rolls out' for first ever 'Ride for Dad'
Riders from across Midwestern Ontario hit the highways around Wingham this weekend in support of Prostate Cancer research and awareness.
-
Woman in critical condition after crash south of St. Thomas
A two vehicle crash has sent one woman to hospital in London, Ont. in critical condition
Northern Ontario
-
New wildfire in Sudbury district
The Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry confirmed a new wildfire in the northeast region late Saturday afternoon.
-
-
Sault Ste. Marie Pridefest 2022 begins
Sault Ste. Marie's 9th annual Pridefest is officially underway. Members of the local LGBT2SQI+ community and their allies gathered at city hall for a flag raising ceremony to kick off this week's events. For some, Pridefest offers a chance for people to share their experiences and show support for one another.
Calgary
-
Cody Ridsdale, chuckwagon driver, struck by vehicle outside Calgary bar
A chuckwagon driver was among the group of people who were struck by what police are calling an impaired driver outside a Calgary bar.
-
Blake Shelton performs on Stampede stage while Gwen Stefani surprises fans
Blake Shelton, a Calgary Stampede favourite, took the stage on Saturday, performing in front of a sold-out crowd, but many people are still talking about the surprise performance by his wife Gwen Stefani.
-
Headaches aside, this Calgary ice cream eating contest was a blast
There was a sweet competition in Calgary this weekend, and some perfect weather to enjoy it too.
Kitchener
-
Guelph Lake closed for missing swimmer search
The main beach at Guelph Lake Conservation Area has been shut down as emergency crews search for a missing swimmer.
-
COVID-19 vaccine prep, Magic: The Gathering theft, business forced to move: Top stories of the week
Preparation in Waterloo-Wellington for the latest COVID-19 vaccine rollout, $200,000 worth of items stolen from a board game café, and a Waterloo business forced to move for trail upgrades round out the top stories of the week.
-
Kitchener man found lying in road with stab wounds
A Kitchener man was found lying in the road near the intersection of Westmount Road and Gage Avenue around 1:40 a.m. Sunday, according to Waterloo regional police.
Vancouver
-
$625/month for a 60-square-foot sleeping pod? That's what's being advertised in Metro Vancouver
Craigslist postings for relatively affordable shared accommodation in Metro Vancouver can include anything from tiny windowless dens to parked travel trailers. But a recent posting may be a first for the region.
-
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations rose in B.C. last week, but not everywhere in the province
With B.C. in the midst of another wave of COVID-19 infections, the number of patients in hospital with the disease has risen quickly over the last two weeks. The increase hasn't been evenly distributed across regions, however.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton Riverboat sets sail again
The Edmonton Riverboat returned, fully loaded with passengers, to the North Saskatchewan river.
-
'Be brave like Ukraine:' stick to sanctions in turbine strife, protesters tell Canada
Protesters called on Canada to 'be brave like Ukraine' and uphold economic sanctions against Russia on Sunday, just hours after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivered essentially the same message to the Prime Minister.
-
Man charged after firing gun inside home: RCMP
RCMP laid charges against a 32-year-old man after a gun was fired at least once inside a home at Fishing Lake on Wednesday.
Windsor
-
Leamington restaurant owner fined $20K, pleads guilty to Reopening Ontario Act charges
A Leamington restaurant owner has pleaded guilty to multiple charges under the Reopening Ontario Act and has been slapped with a $20,000 fine.
-
One person injured during shooting in downtown Windsor
Windsor police are investigating a shooting downtown in the 200 block of Ouellette Avenue.
-
Kingsville custom car a hit at local Hot Wheels competition
"Dragula 2.0" is a road-worthy hot-rod that was designed and fabricated by students at Kingsville District High School
Regina
-
Saskatoon police to investigate fatal officer-involved shooting near Belle Plaine
An officer involved shooting on Highway 1 on Sunday has left a 27-year-old-man dead.
-
City of Regina offering services as heat warning continues
As Regina remains under an extreme heat warning, the City of Regina has provided a list of cool down locations as well as food and water options for pickup.
-
Extreme weather leaves thousands of customers in southeastern Sask. without power
A storm that barrelled through the southeastern part of the province on Friday night had left thousands of people without power.
Ottawa
-
-
Gee-Gees concerned over athletic future after uOttawa cuts Track and Field funding
Just weeks before the new school year, University of Ottawa athletes are learning that the Varsity Track and Field team is being downgraded; the result of a funding cut after the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Murder charge laid in Lowertown fatal shooting
Ottawa police say a suspect is facing a charge of second-degree murder in connection to the shooting death of Vuyo Kashe, 36, in Lowertown Friday night.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon Fire Department makes water rescue after 'party island' mishap
One person was brought back to shore unharmed after going missing near Poplar Bluffs.
-
Brits by the Bess car show takes over downtown Saskatoon
There was a British invasion of sorts in downtown Saskatoon on Sunday with roughly 60 classic cars using up the space in front of the Delta Bessborough Hotel for the 22nd running of Brits by the Bess.
-
