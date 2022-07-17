Motorcyclist, 47, succumbs to injuries after collision in Eastern Townships

A 47-year-old motorcyclist succumbed to his injuries Sunday after colliding with a car Shefford, Que., in the Eastern Townships.

The accident occurred on Saturday around 3:45 p.m. on Route 243. The motorcycle collided with a vehicle travelling in the opposite direction that was making a turn.

The motorcyclist was transported to hospital, where he died of his injuries.

His passenger also suffered serious injuries, but provincial police (SQ) say her life is not in danger.

The driver of the vehicle suffered nervous shock and was treated at the scene by paramedics.

An SQ accident reconstruction specialist was dispatched to the scene and an investigation is ongoing.

This report was first published in French by The Canadian Press on July 17, 2022.