MONTREAL -- A motorcycle driver and passengered both suffered serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Lachute on Saturday afternoon.

The crash occurred around 12:30 p.m. on Rte-329. According to the Surete du Quebec, a car may have been trying to pass the motorcycle and collided with it while re-entering the lane.

The motorcycle's two occupants were taken to hospital. Police said their lives are not in danger.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on July 3, 2021.