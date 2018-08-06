

CTV Montreal





Two people died late Sunday following a motorcycle crash in Saint Come.

The collision happened around 10 p.m. near the intersection of routes 347 and 343 about 100 km north of Montreal.

The Sureté du Quebec said a 22-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman both died when the motorcycle went off the road, struck a tree, and ended up in a ditch.

Investigators said it does not appear that any other vehicles were involved, and believe the rider may have been caught off guard by a turn.