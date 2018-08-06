Featured Video
Motorcycle crash kills two in Saint Come
Officers load a damaged motorcycle onto a tow truck following a deadly crash in Saint Come on Aug. 5, 2018
CTV Montreal
Published Monday, August 6, 2018 7:24AM EDT
Two people died late Sunday following a motorcycle crash in Saint Come.
The collision happened around 10 p.m. near the intersection of routes 347 and 343 about 100 km north of Montreal.
The Sureté du Quebec said a 22-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman both died when the motorcycle went off the road, struck a tree, and ended up in a ditch.
Investigators said it does not appear that any other vehicles were involved, and believe the rider may have been caught off guard by a turn.
