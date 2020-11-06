MONTREAL -- A new motion at city council challenges Montreal's municipal parties to commit that a third of their candidates in next year's election will be people of colour.

The motion, which was introduced last week by NDG councillor Marvin Rotrand, includes several measures meant to increase the diversity of city council.

But, if it's adopted, the parties wouldn't as easily be able to get away with lip service or with general promises to make it happen.

The motion asks them "to consider amending their bylaws to ensure that one-third of city council candidates be persons of colour and persons of Indigenous origin."

ONE-THIRD OF MONTREALERS ARE VISIBLE MINORITIES

Two previous motions, in 2013 and 2016, were both passed but both put the goal in more general language, with the parties promising to make a serious effort.

In the two subsequent elections, there wasn't much change, Rotrand said in a news release, saying "visible minorities remain shockingly underrepresented on municipal and borough councils."

The new motion explains where it came up with the one-third number: 35 per cent of people in Montreal are visible minorities, according to Statistics Canada.

Yet only six out of 104 city and borough councillors are people of colour right now, including four out of the 65 members of municipal council.

That adds up to a proportion of just 5.8 per cent, a "disappointing" result after the two previous motions, says the new motion.

It also asks municipal parties to find candidates of colour "winnable seats" and to make sure that the city's elections office works hard to inform people from various cultural communities about how to run for office, whether with a party or as independents.