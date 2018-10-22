

CTV Montreal





Councillors at Montreal City Hall say they are opposed to the CAQ’s proposed religious symbol ban.

A motion was filed at City Council on Monday; a symbolic gesture spearheaded by councillor Marvin Rotrand.

The new rules wouldn’t apply to elected officials, but the councillors say they want to support the civil servants and teachers.

Rotrand said he wants to show support now, before any official legislation is passed at the provincial level.

“If Montreal speaks in a united voice, it will have a big impact in Quebec,” he explained.

Rotrand said he has the support of many different community and religious groups, but that the motion is indicative of a growing rift between Montreal City Council and the provincial government.

It is especially important to speak up now, he says, because there are two municipal by-elections coming up.

More visible minorities may be encouraged to – and feel comfortable – running for office and taking up residence in Quebec.

“It will signal to Quebec where the City of Montreal elected officials – regardless of our petty differences, we don’t agree on a lot here at City Council – but if we agree on this, I think the message will speak volumes,” Rotrand added.

He expects the motion to pass unanimously.