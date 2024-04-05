Mother of Canadian aid worker rejects Israel's explanation for his death
The mother of a Canadian Army veteran killed during an attack on humanitarian workers in the Gaza Strip this week is rejecting Israel's explanation for what happened.
But Sylvie Labrecque says she remains hopeful that the deaths of her son Jacob Flickinger and six of his colleagues will lead to positive change for all aid workers and the people of Gaza.
The seven World Central Kitchen workers died on April 1 when their convoy was attacked after it delivered 100 tonnes of food to a warehouse.
World Central Kitchen says the Israel Defence Force was made aware of the convoy's movements and the vehicles were clearly marked as belonging to the aid group.
An investigation report published Friday says a colonel in the Israel Defence Force authorized the deadly strikes based on grainy drone-camera footage that led them to incorrectly believe someone in the convoy was carrying a weapon.
Labrecque says the explanation is spurious and she thinks Israel wanted to eliminate the aid workers.
- This report by The Canadian Press was first published on April 5, 2024.
DEVELOPING Earthquake centred near New York City possibly felt by 42 million people
An earthquake shook the densely populated New York City metropolitan area Friday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey said, with residents across the Northeast reporting rumbling in a region where people are unaccustomed to feeling the ground move.
BREAKING Millions in funding coming for homebuilding innovation initiatives, Trudeau says
The federal government intends to earmark more than $600 million in the upcoming budget for a series of new homebuilding innovation efforts aimed at scaling-up the development of modular and prefabricated homes in Canada.
'This is a pattern': Regina father and 5 children left on street after public housing eviction
A Regina father and his five children have been left homeless after being evicted from a government housing unit on Wednesday after several noise complaints.
Former Trump officials are among the most vocal opponents of returning him to the White House
As Donald Trump seeks the presidency for a third time, he is being vigorously opposed by a vocal contingent of former officials who are stridently warning against his return to power and offering dire predictions for the country and the rule of law if his campaign succeeds.
Some laundry pods recalled over risk of exposure to harmful chemicals
Health Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency recalled various items this week, including laundry pods, kids' bike seats, sausages and area rugs.
'Plan for the worst': Eclipse viewings expected to put pressure on cellphone networks
With Monday's solar eclipse expected to draw tens of thousands to regions along the path of totality in Eastern Canada, major cellphone and internet providers say they're ready to handle a surge in wireless traffic in those areas.
A senior U.K. lawmaker fell victim to a sexting scam. His colleagues are being urged to go to police
British lawmakers who may have been targeted in a sexting scam were urged Friday to go to police, after a senior Conservative admitted disclosing the personal phone numbers of some colleagues to an unknown individual who held 'compromising' material on him.
Amber Alert issued in B.C. after alleged abduction of infant
Police in Langley, B.C., issued an Amber alert after receiving a report about an alleged parental abduction of a three-month-old baby on Thursday.
