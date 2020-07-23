MONTREAL -- The mother of a six-year-old girl who died following multiple stab wounds is now considered a suspect in the case.

Investigators met with her Thursday night after she was treated for minor injuries. She is set to appear in court Friday morning to face formal charges.

Montreal police responded to a 911 call about the little girl around 3 a.m. on Thursday, at which point they made their way to an apartment on Desautels St. near the Hochelaga St. intersection.

There, they found the girl – who had been injured by a sharp object – alongside a 36-year-old woman they later confirmed to be her mother. Police said early Thursday morning the mother had been taken into custody for questioning but later said she was taken to hospital to be treated for minor injuries.



Police confirmed around noon on Friday that the girl had died. Before the mother was officially considered a suspect, Montreal police considered her to be an important witness.



"Following the interview she will have with the investigators, that might change and (she could) become a suspect but at this moment she is not under arrest," SPVM spokesperson Raphael Bergeron said at the time.

A perimeter had been established at the scene for SPVM investigators and crime scene technicians to analyze the area on Thursday. Desautels St. was closed between Hochelaga St. and Pierre-de Coubertin Ave. for the investigation.



This is the 11th homicide of the year in Montreal.