

The Canadian Press





Two women - a mother, 37, and her 18-year-old daughter - were killed in a collision Saturday night on Highway 112 in Rougemont, Monteregie.

Police say one of the implicated vehicles veered out of its lane for an unknown reason.



The two victims were in the same car. Responders pried them from the vehicle using the jaws of life.

They were transported to hospital, and ultimately succumbed to their injuries.

Route 112 was closed for several hours.