Two women found dead in apartment on Montreal's South Shore

Two women were both found dead Wednesday in an apartment on Montreal's South Shore, according to police.

The deaths of the two women — one in her 80s and the other in her 60s — are being investigated by police as suspicious.

Longueuil police (SPAL) said that a 911 call around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday prompted officers to visit an apartment on des Ormeaux Boulevard in Longueuil.

"Arriving at the scene, our officers noted the death of both people," said SPAL spokesperson Francois Boucher.

A third unidentified person -- a man in his 30s -- was taken to hospital to receive treatment for shock. He is considered "a person of interest" and will be met by our investigators, police said.

Neighbours told CTV News at the scene that the two women are a mother and daughter. They said they often heard screaming from the apartment and that the police were there often.

They also said the man in his 30s who was taken to hospital is related to the two women and that he suffers from a mental health issue.

A crime scene investigation is underway, and the police service is asking anyone with information to contact them immediately by calling 911.