

CTV Montreal Staff





Memphremagog Police officers arrested a 50-year-old woman on Sunday morning for allegedly driving her vehicle while impaired by alcohol, two hours after they arrested her 27-year-old daughter for the same offence.

Police said that late Saturday night, patrol officers went to the intersection of Chemin des Peres and Norbel Street in Magog because a car was stuck in a ditch.

Upon arriving they found the woman at the wheel of the car appeared to be drunk.

They arrested her for impaired driving and brought her to a police station for further testing but the woman refused to provide breath samples so she will be subject to further charges.

Around 1:00 am Sunday, the woman's mother arrived to pick her up when police officers noticed that she also seemed to be under the influence of alcohol.

Police tested her, and she failed a breathalyzer test.

Each woman had her driver's licence suspended for 90 days, and each was released with a promise to appear at the Sherbrooke Courthouse.

Both women are from Montreal.