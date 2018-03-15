

The Canadian Press





A woman found guilty in 2012 of murdering her three daughters in a so-called honour killing has been stripped of her permanent residency and ordered deported from Canada.

The Immigration and Refugee Board of Canada told Tooba Yahya today she is no longer allowed on Canadian territory but the expulsion order will be executed only when she is released from prison.

Yahya, husband Mohammad Shafia and their son, Hamed, were each found guilty in 2012 on four counts of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years.

The bodies of sisters Zainab, 19, Sahar, 17, and Geeti, 13, and Rona Amir Mohammad, 52, Mohammad Shafia's childless first wife in a polygamous marriage, were found in June 2009 in a car submerged in a canal in Kingston, Ont.

The Crown argued the women were murdered because they refused to abide by the family's rules.

Yahya's lawyer, Stephane Handfield, says due to her conviction on first-degree murder she is not legally allowed to appeal the expulsion order.