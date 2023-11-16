MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Mother calls on Quebecers to donate blood after 5 transfusions saved her daughter's life

    The mother of a five-year-old girl with a rare auto-immune disease is calling on Quebecers to roll up their sleeves after blood transfusions saved her daughter's life.

    Hema-Quebec says it needs 1,000 blood donations every day to keep up with demand.

    Currently, only three per cent of eligible Quebecers donate blood.

    This week, there are blood drives across the West Island, but only half the available slots have been filled.

    Watch the video above for the full report by CTV News' Matt Gilmour.

