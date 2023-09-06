Mother, baby rescued from balcony of burning Montreal building

Montreal firefighters pulled a mother and her baby from a balcony during a residential building fire in Montreal's Cote-des-Neiges neighbourhood.

"We saw the flames ... There was a lot of smoke." one resident told CTV. "I saw the woman on the balcony, there was a lot of smoke in her apartment so she was really panicking."

The fire broke out at around 5:40 p.m., forcing residents of 50 apartments out on to the street at the intersection of Ridgewood Ave. and Cote-des-Neiges Rd.

The fire began on the second floor, officials say. While most residents were able to evacuate safely, firefighters had to enter and locate two families, who were declared safe soon after, officials said.

Most residents will be able to return to their homes, except the occupants of two dwellings which sustained serious damage.

Just what caused the fire is still under investigation.

About 80 firefighters were dispatched to blaze, which took about 45 minutes to extinguish.

The Red Cross was onsite to aid in the evacuation. Montreal police were also there to close the intersection to traffic, but at the moment, the fire is not considered criminal.

Nine residents were treated for smoke inhalation, and one firefighter sustained minor burns. No serious injuries or hospitalizations were reported.

-- More to come