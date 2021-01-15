MONTREAL -- The mother of the seven-year-old girl who died Jan. 3 has been arrested and expected to be charged with criminal negligence causing death and will appear by videoconference in court Friday.

Laval police spokesperson Stephanie Beshara confirmed that the mother was arrested just before 7 a.m. and is being interrogated by police officers.

The would not say more about what caused the death of the young girl or the nature of her injuries. An autopsy report is also forthcoming.

They also would not confirm if other family members are being interrogated.

Emergency services were called to a home in the city north of Montreal in the afternoon and responders found the girl, who was not breathing.

Neighbours reported that they heard what sounded like a child screaming and crying all day with some adding that it had been ongoing for months.



Quebec’s youth and human right commissions has also launched an inquiry to determine whether the girl's rights were respected. She had been the subject of a report to youth protection officials in Laval.