MONTREAL -- The mother of a six-year-old girl who died following multiple stab wounds has been arrested and is expected to appear in court Friday to face charges connected to the incident.

Police could not say what charges the mother is facing.

Montreal police responded to a 911 call about the little girl around 3 a.m. on Thursday, at which point they made their way to an apartment on Desautels St. near the Hochelaga St. intersection.

There, they found the girl – who had been injured by a sharp object – alongside a 36-year-old woman they later confirmed to be her mother. Police said early Thursday morning the mother had been taken into custody for questioning but later said she was taken to hospital to be treated for minor injuries.



Police confirmed around noon on Friday that the girl had died.

A perimeter had been established at the scene for SPVM investigators and crime scene technicians to analyze the area on Thursday. Desautels St. was closed between Hochelaga St. and Pierre-de Coubertin Ave. for the investigation.



This is the 11th homicide of the year in Montreal.