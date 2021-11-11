MONTREAL -- Longueuil police (SPAL) is asking for the public's help to find a mother and her two daughters.

Claudine Runanika Kajabika, 48, and her eight-year-old twins, Florence and Florentine, were reported missing on Tuesday.

Police say they believe the three are travelling via public transport and could be anywhere between Quebec and Manitoba, where they lived for two years.

The force notes their family and friends are worried.

“The kids were supposed to be in school and the father doesn’t know where they are, so he’s worried,” said Jean-Pierre Voutsinos, a spokesperson for Longueuil police. "We’re still trying to figure out why she left.”

Runanika Kajabika is described as a woman with black skin, black hair and brown eyes.

She is 1m60 in height and 80 kg in weight.

Both the girls are described as having black hair and brown eyes.

They are each 1m52 in height and 30kg in weight.

Police say the family, who moved to Canada five years ago, is not known to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 911 immediately. The force has not issued an Amber Alert for the family.

According to the Missing Children's Network, criteria for issuing an Amber Alert may vary from province to province, but basic requirements include: