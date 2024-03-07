Mother, 2 children in the hospital after being struck by vehicle

A mother, 30, and her two children - two years old, and under one year old - were injured after being struck by a vehicle in Montreal's Cote-Saint-Paul neighbourhood.

Montreal police (SPVM) officers are on the scene at de la Verendrye Boulevard near Jolicoeur Street after the collision that occurred around 4:20 p.m. Police say that the driver was turning left from Jolicoeur to de la Verendrye when the vehicle struck the three pedestrians who were crossing the street.

"There were people injured that were transported to the hospital," said SPVM spokesperson Veronique Dubuc. "The lady was injured to her lower body and the two children were injured to their heads."

Dubuc later said that the mother and two children's injuries were not considered life-threatening.

The 41-year-old driver was treated for nervous shock on the scene.

Police are advising commuters to avoid the area as de la Verendrye is blocked off.