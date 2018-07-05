

CTV Montreal





The American economy could learn a harsh lesson about scorned Quebecers.

According to a new poll, 74 per cent of Quebecers would be willing to take some steps to retaliate against a trade war with the United States.

Possible steps cited in the poll include not buying American-made products and avoiding the U.S. as a vacation spot.

However, Americans shouldn’t worry too much about the wrath of Quebec. One travel agent told CTV News that while they do get calls requesting packages that avoid the U.S., many do end up picking the best deal – even with American destinations.