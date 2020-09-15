MONTREAL -- Most of Lachine is under a boil-water advisory after a water main break.

The borough warned residents on Tuesday morning, through a tweet and a Facebook post, that they must bring tap water to a rolling boil for a full minute before using it.

The advisory applies to the whole sector except for the neighbourhood of Saint-Pierre. Local authorities said they will issue another notice when water is safe to drink again.

The break happened overnight and led to the closure of a tunnel between Highway 13 and Highway 20 after a lot of water accumulated inside it.

The borough said the notice was issued "preventatively" and that work is underway to fix the break. By about 7:30 a.m., the break appeared to have been capped and water had largely receded from the tunnel.

On Facebook, some residents complained about about the lag time between the discovery of the break and the boil-water advisory, which only appeared around 10 a.m.

The borough responded that the city's water service workers needed to perform some checks before the advisory was issued.