

The Canadian Press





Psychologist Marc-André Lamontagne is to be cross-examined by the Crown Tuesday morning at the sentencing hearings for accused mosque shooter Alexandre Bissonnette.

On Monday, Lamontagne testified most of the day at the request of the defense lawyers.

According to Lamontagne, an expert in danger and at risk of recurrence, Bissonnette, aged 28, can be rehabilitated.

He also reported that Bissonnette knew what he was doing on January 29, 2017 when he broke into the Grand Mosque in Quebec City, killing six men and injuring five.

Bissonnette wanted to kill himself, but decided to commit a "grand deed" to be remembered.

The young man perceived himself very negatively, Lamontagne testified, but he compensated at the level of fantasy, having developed a grandiose image of himself in his head, said the expert.

Bissonnette is liable to 150 years in prison for six murders and six attempted murders. His lawyers will argue that he should only spend 25 years behind bars before being eligible for parole.