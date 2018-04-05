

The Canadian Press





Lawyers for the man who killed six men at a Quebec City mosque will argue their client should not get a sentence with anything longer than no parole for 25 years.

Alexandre Bissonnette pleaded guilty in March to six charges of first-degree murder and six of attempted murder.

He could get consecutive sentences, which could mean up to 150 years in prison. but his legal team says 150 years is equivalent to a sentence of death by incarceration.

Bissonnette's lawyers plan to challenge a part of the Criminal Code that allows judges to hand out consecutive sentences to people convicted of multiple murders.

Their challenge, tabled in court this week, argues that part of the Criminal Code violates the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

Sentencing arguments for the 28-year-old Bissonnette are scheduled to begin next Tuesday and his lawyers are scheduled to argue on behalf of their motion to challenge the law in June.