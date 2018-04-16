

CTV Montreal





In the days before he opened fire at a Quebec City mosque, killing six people, Alexandre Bissonnette was doing online research on previous mass killings, the Crown told the court on Monday.

As Bissonnette’s sentencing hearing continued into its second week, Crown prosecutor Thomas Jacques took the court through a 45-page police report based on an in-depth examination of the shooter’s computer.

Jacques said software called Internet Evidence Finder was used to comb through the laptop for searches, chat histories and browsing history.

The software turned up several searches throughout January, 2017 for terms such as “school shooter,” “school shooting,” “mass shooting” and “self defence shooting.”

Bissonnette had also searched for the names Marc Lepine and Dylann Roof.

Lepine killed 14 women at Ecole Polytechnique in Montreal in 1989 while Roof murdered nine people, all black, at a Charleston, SC church in 2015.

Bissonnette had also browsed Roof’s Twitter page, as well as the Facebook pages for the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre, where the shooting occurred, and the Association of Muslim Students at Laval University.

He also searched for Facebook pages for several women’s groups at Laval University in the days before the killings.

The computer search also turned up several images and watched videos about guns.

Bissonnette could be sentenced to up to 150 years in prison after pleading guilty to six counts of first degree murder and six counts of attempted murder.