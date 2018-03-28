Alexandre Bissonnette has pleaded guilty to six counts of first-degree murder and another six counts of attempted murder in the Quebec City mosque shooting.

Bissonnette pleaded guilty on Monday, but the judge in the case ordered a publication ban on that plea and ordered a psychiatric report on Bissonnette's mental health.

Having determined that Bissonnette was fully aware of what he was doing, and what it would mean, judge Francois Huot accepted the guilty plea on Wednesday.

Bissonnette told the judge that he wanted to plead guilty to spare others the trauma of having to go through a trial, and having to hear descriptions of what took place the night of Jan. 29, 2017 at the Quebec City Islamic Cultural Centre.

Family members of the six slain men and the many other injured people sobbed in court as Huot read the names of the victims: Mamadou Tanou Barry, Ibrahima Barry, Azzeddine Soufiane, Khaled Belkacemi, Aboubaker Thabti, and Abdelkrim Hassane.

Bissonnette will be sentenced to life in prison, which is automatic for those guilty of first degree murder.