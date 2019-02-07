

CTV Montreal





When he appears in court on Friday morning, Alexandre Bissonnette could be handed down the longest prison sentence in Canadian history.

Bissonnette, the Quebec City man who pleaded guilty to six counts of first-degree murder and six more counts of attempted murder on the eve of his trial in April, is facing a possible 150 years behind bars.

He was originally supposed to be sentenced in October, but the judge asked for more time, saying he needed additional information from the Crown and defence.

The Crown has asked that Bissonnette serve six life sentences, totalling 150 years, while the defence has asked for him to serve the sentences concurrently and be eligible for parole in 25 years.

On Jan. 17, 2017 Bissonnette entered the Quebec City mosque and opened fire. In addition to the six people killed, several more suffered grave injuries as he fired 48 bullets.

On the same week as the second anniversary of the shooting, Premier Francois Legault sparked outrage when he said there was no need for an anti-Islamophobia day in Quebec, claiming it was not a problem in the province. He later clarified, saying that while Islamophobia exists, it is not a part of Quebec’s culture.

- With files from The Canadian Press