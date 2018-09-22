Featured Video
Mose at the Movies: The House with a Clock in its Walls
CTV Montreal
Published Saturday, September 22, 2018 7:20PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, September 22, 2018 7:37PM EDT
Mose at the Movies looks at the latest child-friendly horror film, The House with a Clock in Its Walls.
Ten-year-old Lewis moves in with his strange uncle in a house that has a mysterious noise coming from the inside.
Lewis then finds out this uncle and a neighbor practice magic.
Suddenly, a world of witches, warlocks, and curses reveals itself.
