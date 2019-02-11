Ellen DeGeneres is the queen of daytime TV. You’ve watched 15 seasons of her award-winning show here on CTV.

Now we want you to see her, LIVE and in person when she visits the Bell Centre on Friday, March 1st

Here’s how you can win yourself a pair of tickets: Send us a video of your best dance moves! Email the clip to us at montrealcontests@ctv.ca and we’ll choose five of our favourites and show them during the news at 6 on Friday, February 15th . Our favourite five will each win a pair of tickets to this incredible show. Please be sure to include your name and phone number in your email.

Don’t hold back! This is your chance to see Ellen, LIVE at the Bell Centre. Good luck!

Read the contest rules and regulations