

The Canadian Press





New statistics show there has been a marked increase of tradeswomen working in Quebec’s construction industry, particularly in the fields of painting and carpentry.

The Quebec Construction Commission already unveiled in March overall numbers for women in the industry: it showed that there are 3,002 women out of a total labour force of 157,086, or 1.91 per cent of the labour market at end of 2017.

A new, more detailed portrait reveals interesting data. Of note, there are 820 female painters. The QCC is hoping to reach the 15 per cent mark by the end of 2018. That goal was almost reached by the end of 2017, with 14.44 per cent.

The field of carpentry has seen the largest increase in women within the year. By the end of 2017, there were 514, up from 360 in 2016. They represent 1.25 per cent of the workforce in this domain.