MONTREAL -- More witnesses are set to testify at the Montreal courthouse Tuesday on day two of the trial on the constitutionality of Quebec’s secularism law – Bill 21.

The additional witnesses will describe the impact the law has had on their lives.

Superior court judge Marc-Andre Blanchard will also hear from experts.

The law – adopted in June 2019 by the National Assembly - prohibits the wearing of religious symbols by certain public employees while on the job, include police officers, Crown prosecutors, teachers and prison guards.

The controversial law is being contested by several groups, such as the English Montreal School board, who say it infringes on civil liberties and discriminated against religious minorities.

Monday, three teachers testified: two Muslim women and a Sikh woman, all wearing religious symbols. They spoke of feeling excluded from Quebec society.



- This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 3, 2020.