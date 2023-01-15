More want discourse on body function over image: Quebec survey

More and more voices are being raised against the pressure to have a perfect body and against the unrealistic body images circulating on social networks.

In fact, a Léger survey conducted in Quebec for the organization ÉquiLibre revealed that 69 per cent of respondents believe that "there are too many comments about people's weight and appearance on social networks" and 58 per cent that the media talk too much about weight.

"This weariness with weight talk is a good example of the evolution of mentalities and people's awareness of the harmful effects of the dieting culture," says ÉquiLibre nutritionist and spokesperson Andrée-Ann Dufour-Bouchard.

"At the same time, it's not the fault of social networks as such," said journalist and author Mickaël Bergeron. "As much as they are a problem by serving as a propagator for social norms such as ideal weight, they are also a platform that can be used to deconstruct them."

"In reaction to the cult of thinness, the body positivity movement emerged a few years ago. It was mainly aimed at demonstrating body diversity and promoting love for one's body," said Dufour-Bouchard. "But it maintained the idea that the body must be found beautiful, that it must be loved; this is a goal that can be difficult to achieve for some people."

"There's a common wave towards self-kindness, towards self-compassion, it feels so good, it's refreshing!" said Toronto blogger Karine Nadeau, who has suffered from compulsive eating disorders for 20 years. "You can feel so good about your body in your head. Beauty isn't just a matter of looking good."

A new discourse has therefore emerged more recently, this one linked to the functionality of the body, rather than its appearance: "The answer to body positivity is body neutrality, where we recognize instead that our body is capable of doing many things. In short, we like what it allows us to do rather than what it looks like," said Dufour-Bouchard.

"This way of perceiving our body can encourage us to take care of it in a different way than wanting to change our figure," she added. "So we're less likely to restrict the number of calories we eat, but to want to eat better; we'll want to exercise not to lose weight, but to be more fit, for example."

"The winning formula is to find yourself beautiful as you are, but at the same time, you are able to love your body without being able to love all the parts of your body," said Nadeau. "My body has given me two children; I appreciate it today. I don't like my arms, but at the same time, thanks to them, I can play the guitar, hold my children, hug the people I love."