More unions filing complaints with health ministry over youth centre employee compensation
After the health-care union APTS filed complaints, it is now the CSN-affiliated federations' turn to file complaints against the Quebec Ministry of Health and Social Services (MSSS) to contest the payment of a sum to certain employees working in youth centres only.
The temporary $900 payment is intended to offset the cost of membership of a professional association, but only for certain workers in youth centres.
In this way, Quebec wanted to help reduce waiting times for the processing of assessment-orientation files in youth protection services.
The unions' complaint is one of bad faith bargaining and obstruction of union activities, filed with the Administrative Labour Tribunal.
The Alliance du personnel professionnel et technique de la santé et des services sociaux (APTS) has already filed such a complaint. This time, two CSN-affiliated federations, the health and social services federation and the professionals federation, are doing the same.
These union organizations are particularly critical of the fact that Quebec's move comes at a time when collective agreements are being negotiated. The organizations are calling for compensation to be paid to all their members who are required to join a professional order as part of their employment.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 8, 2023.
