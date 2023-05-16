More than two dozen cars burned in two different fires in Montreal
About 30 cars were destroyed by fire early Tuesday night when two apparent arsons broke out at two different locations in the southwestern Montreal borough of Lachine.
The two fires, which broke out less than two hours apart, caused no apparent injuries.
By the end of the night, Montreal police (SPVM) had not reported any arrests.
The first fire occurred around 12:40 a.m. in the yard of a building on 32nd Avenue, in an industrial sector of the borough. At this location, about 20 cars were destroyed by the fire.
The second fire broke out shortly after 2 a.m., about three kilometres to the east, at a commercial establishment on Pacifique Street.
Firefighters from multiple departments responded to dozens of cars on fire in a parking lot on 32nd Avenue in the Lachine borough of Montreal. (Cosmo Santamaria/CTV News)
The commercial building was damaged by the flames, as were about ten vehicles.
Police did not know at the end of the night whether there is a link between the two events. Security perimeters were set up so that investigators from the SPVM's arson squad could begin their work.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 16, 2023.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Statistics Canada says the annual pace of inflation rose to 4.4 per cent in April
Statistics Canada said Tuesday the annual pace of inflation rose in April for the first time since it peaked in June last year.
Joly promotes friendship with South Korea as Canada seeks closer ties
Canada is vying to be the 'best of friends' with South Korea, Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly said Tuesday after launching closer talks on economic security with her counterparts in Seoul.
Alberta wildfires on Tuesday: Wind blowing smoke into capital region, could lead to unpredictable fire behaviour
Wildfire smoke is sinking Edmonton's air quality rating on Tuesday.
Notice given: WestJet pilots to strike May 19, 3 a.m., if no agreement is reached
WestJet pilots issued a 72-hour strike notice Monday evening. In response, the airline issued a lockout notice.
What travellers need to know ahead of a potential WestJet pilot strike
As WestJet pilots issue a 72-hour strike notice and travellers watch for the potential impacts, one air passenger rights advocate says the travel chaos exposes 'troubling' cracks in Canada's passenger protection system.
Rents up 9.6 per cent over 2022, average asking price now $2,002 in Canada
Rents in Canada are up 9.6 per cent over 2022, with the average monthly asking price for a residential unit now $2,002, according to Rentals.ca.
opinion | How to get the most out of your grocery rebate
Personal finance contributor Christoper Liew shares the latest information about who’s eligible for the grocery rebate, when they can expect their payments, and some helpful tips on making the most of your grocery rebate.
Germany: 5 sentenced to prison for 100-million-euro jewelry heist
A German court convicted five men Tuesday of breaking into a Dresden museum and stealing 21 pieces of jewelry containing more than 4,300 diamonds.
New Mexico gunman who killed 3 and injured 6 shot randomly at cars, houses, police say
An 18-year-old man armed with at least three guns roamed through a northwestern New Mexico community firing randomly at cars and houses, killing three people and injuring six others including two police officers before he was killed, authorities said.
Toronto
-
Yankees slugger Aaron Judge sparks controversy with glance at bench in Toronto
Aaron Judge said he was trying to identify which of his Yankees teammates was yelling at plate umpire Clint Vondrak when he peeked into his own dugout before hitting a 462-foot home run in Toronto on Monday night.
-
Toronto restaurant ranks 2nd in Canada's 100 Best list
There's a strong showing of Toronto restaurants in this year’s Canada's 100 Best Restaurants List, including a second-place finish for a well-known culinary favourite and a steakhouse that tops the 10 best new eateries.
-
WATCH
WATCH | Video shows protester storming Toronto mayoral debate stage
More than halfway through Toronto’s first major mayoral debate, a protester stormed the stage and was forcibly removed by security.
Atlantic
-
Wildfire in Nova Scotia’s Shelburne County remains 25% contained
Nova Scotia’s Department of Natural Recourses and Renewables (DNRR) says a wildfire in Shelburne County remains 25 per cent contained.
-
Notice given: WestJet pilots to strike May 19, 3 a.m., if no agreement is reached
WestJet pilots issued a 72-hour strike notice Monday evening. In response, the airline issued a lockout notice.
-
Saint John police seek man wanted on Canada-wide warrant
Police in Saint John, N.B., are looking for a man who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for allegedly breaching the conditions of a statutory release.
London
-
Severed gas line in London leads to precautionary evacuation
According to London police and London fire, crews are evacuating homes in the area of Barker Street and Grosvenor Street.
-
Victim in critical condition after stabbing and robbery
London police are hoping the public can help identify a person wanted in relation to a stabbing and robbery investigation.
-
VIDEO
VIDEO | Careless driving charge laid after 2 transport trucks collide on Highway 401
All lanes have reopened after a crash involving two transport trucks on Highway 401 sent one driver to hospital with minor injuries on Monday afternoon.
Northern Ontario
-
CRA reports surge in number of victims of tax return fraud
Although fraud is an ongoing issue for Canadians, tax return season sees an increase in the number of people falling victim to scams.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Statistics Canada says the annual pace of inflation rose to 4.4 per cent in April
Statistics Canada said Tuesday the annual pace of inflation rose in April for the first time since it peaked in June last year.
-
Rescue helicopter locates missing Sault girl, 11, who fell down embankment
The Sault Ste. Marie Police Service say they have found a missing girl, 11-year-old Ruby Kerr, who went missing May 12.
Calgary
-
Wildfire smoke leads to special air quality statement in Calgary
Winds have brought in a considerable amount of smoke to Calgary from area wildfires, pushing the Air Quality Health Index up and forcing Environment Canada to issue an air quality advisory on Tuesday.
-
Notice given: WestJet pilots to strike May 19, 3 a.m., if no agreement is reached
WestJet pilots issued a 72-hour strike notice Monday evening. In response, the airline issued a lockout notice.
-
Man taken to hospital after northeast Calgary crash
Calgary police are investigating after a vehicle struck a traffic light pole in the northeast early Tuesday.
Kitchener
-
Woodstock food truck operator says he’s in danger of closing down if break-ins continue
At this time of year, Todd Ellerby would typically be busy serving up fresh-cut fries and hot dogs from his food truck in the parking lot of Woodstock’s Home Hardware.
-
Waterloo man facing number of charges after allegedly attacking vehicle with axe
An alleged axe attack to a vehicle has led to 14 criminal charges for a Waterloo man.
-
WRDSB trustees vote on vacant seats after sudden death and resignation
Change is in the air at Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB), as two vacant trustee seats need to be filled.
Vancouver
-
Hallway medicine, dying patients, muzzled doctors: The Crisis at Surrey Memorial Hospital
Another group of doctors is speaking up about dire conditions in their hospital, warning patients are dying after waiting a day or longer to be seen by a doctor in the emergency department of Surrey Memorial Hospital.
-
Vehicle rams into Vancouver business in apparent break-in attempt
An apparent break-in attempt in which would-be thieves crashed a vehicle into the entrance of a Vancouver business was caught on camera early Monday morning.
-
911 calls soar amid B.C. heat wave
The province’s 911 service saw a massive increase in year-over-year 911 calls this past weekend, highlighting the impact weather can have on emergency services.
Edmonton
-
Alberta wildfires on Tuesday: Wind blowing smoke into capital region, could lead to unpredictable fire behaviour
Wildfire smoke is sinking Edmonton's air quality rating on Tuesday.
-
Notice given: WestJet pilots to strike May 19, 3 a.m., if no agreement is reached
WestJet pilots issued a 72-hour strike notice Monday evening. In response, the airline issued a lockout notice.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Wildfire smoke and gusty wind
Air quality alerts are in effect for the City of Edmonton and surrounding areas as wildfire smoke moved into the area overnight.
Windsor
-
Chatham man charged with impaired driving after allegedly stopping at green light
Chatham-Kent police say a 38-year-old man has been charged with impaired driving after stopping at a green light.
-
Warm weather sticks around in Windsor-Essex
Another summer-like day in Windsor-Essex before a brief mid-week break in the temperatures. Lots of sunshine to get us through to Friday. Chance of showers creeps in to the weekend but sunshine is expected back by Monday.
-
Notice given: WestJet pilots to strike May 19, 3 a.m., if no agreement is reached
WestJet pilots issued a 72-hour strike notice Monday evening. In response, the airline issued a lockout notice.
Regina
-
Premier Moe to unveil Saskatchewan net-zero plan that bucks Ottawa's 2035 target
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says he'll unveil today a plan that would see the province's electrical grid become net zero by 2050 -- 15 years later than Ottawa's target.
-
'We need to double down our efforts': Province agrees more work must be done on attracting gastroenterologists
Discussion continued in Saskatchewan’s Legislature concerning the lack of pediatric gastroenterologists and the fate of patients on long waitlists in the province.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Statistics Canada says the annual pace of inflation rose to 4.4 per cent in April
Statistics Canada said Tuesday the annual pace of inflation rose in April for the first time since it peaked in June last year.
Ottawa
-
Four groups submit bids to buy Ottawa Senators: reports
Four groups submitted bids to buy the Ottawa Senators by Monday's deadline, with at least one offer of at least $1 billion U.S., multiple reports said.
-
NEW
NEW | Iggy Pop, Arkells join Hozier as CityFolk headliners this year
CityFolk organizers have announced the 2023 lineup. Among the headline acts are American rocker Iggy Pop, Canadian rock band Arkells, English rockers Bush, and Icelandic blues-rock band Kaleo.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Statistics Canada says the annual pace of inflation rose to 4.4 per cent in April
Statistics Canada said Tuesday the annual pace of inflation rose in April for the first time since it peaked in June last year.
Saskatoon
-
Premier Moe to unveil Saskatchewan net-zero plan that bucks Ottawa's 2035 target
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says he'll unveil today a plan that would see the province's electrical grid become net zero by 2050 -- 15 years later than Ottawa's target.
-
'Dangerous position': Fire department reveals strain on resources the day a serial arsonist set 29 separate fires
The Saskatoon Fire Department says an arsonist who set fire to 29 recycling and garbage bins in March put the city "in a dangerous position" as resources were stretched thin across Saskatoon.
-
'We need those relationships to be strong': Sask. premier calls for review of tire recycling practices
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe is calling for a review of procurement practices, as well as an assessment of the future need for tire recycling in the province.