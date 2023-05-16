More than two dozen cars burned in two different fires in Montreal

About 30 cars were destroyed by fire early Tuesday night when two apparent arsons broke out at two different locations in the southwestern Montreal borough of Lachine.

The two fires, which broke out less than two hours apart, caused no apparent injuries.

By the end of the night, Montreal police (SPVM) had not reported any arrests.

The first fire occurred around 12:40 a.m. in the yard of a building on 32nd Avenue, in an industrial sector of the borough. At this location, about 20 cars were destroyed by the fire.

The second fire broke out shortly after 2 a.m., about three kilometres to the east, at a commercial establishment on Pacifique Street.

Firefighters from multiple departments responded to dozens of cars on fire in a parking lot on 32nd Avenue in the Lachine borough of Montreal. (Cosmo Santamaria/CTV News)

The commercial building was damaged by the flames, as were about ten vehicles.

Police did not know at the end of the night whether there is a link between the two events. Security perimeters were set up so that investigators from the SPVM's arson squad could begin their work.