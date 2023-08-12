More than a summer camp: Montreal program teaching teens life skills

For Montreal parents looking to keep teens busy this summer--the YMCA is offering a solution, and it continues even after September starts.

TeenZone is a year-round program that gives youth a chance to bond, learn, and network, says the YMCA.

"We have cooking, basketball, we have boxing, we have a tutoring program," explained Galia Benatuil, program coordinator for the YMCA in NDG and Westmount.

The program also helps teens develop skills to build their future and land their first job.

"We provide them with training, funding, resources, the guidance, the support, the space, the tools," Benatuil continued.

In the past year, the YMCA added a new seven-week program offering free mental health support for youths aged 13 to 30.

"Our big goal is to lead them to autonomy, so we don't just give them food. We teach them how to cook. We give them access to a pantry where they can come and make a meal if they want to," said Benatuil.

Many teens say the program provides a sense of community.

"It gives you education that school doesn't give you, and you get to be with your friends," said 15-year-old Lina Galouzi.

"The feeling they give me every time I come here, it's incredible," said Fatih Amin, 17.