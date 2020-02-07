MONTREAL -- Highway 20 West near Saint-Hyacinthe was blocked at rush hour Friday after a multi-vehicle pileup of at least 15 vehicles, including a pair of semi trailers and a Surete du Quebec squad car.

#ConduiteHivernale | plusieurs véhicules impliqués dans un carambolage sur l’autoroute 20 Ouest à la hauteur du KM 139 dans le secteur de Saint-Hyacinthe. Secteur à éviter. Les conditions demeurent difficiles dans plusieurs secteurs. Adaptez votre conduite. — Sûreté du Québec (@sureteduquebec) February 7, 2020

SQ spokesperson Aurélie Guindon said the road remained blocked at 5 p.m., and there was at least one injury.

Motorists are advised to avoid the road if possible and remain cautious while driving in the treacherous winter conditions.

The SQ operation remained in effect Friday evening.

This is a developing story that will be updated.