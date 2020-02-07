More than a dozen cars wrecked in pileup on Highway 20
A vehicle pile up on Highway 20 blocked the road around rush hour. SOURCE Shanie Potvin
MONTREAL -- Highway 20 West near Saint-Hyacinthe was blocked at rush hour Friday after a multi-vehicle pileup of at least 15 vehicles, including a pair of semi trailers and a Surete du Quebec squad car.
SQ spokesperson Aurélie Guindon said the road remained blocked at 5 p.m., and there was at least one injury.
Motorists are advised to avoid the road if possible and remain cautious while driving in the treacherous winter conditions.
The SQ operation remained in effect Friday evening.
This is a developing story that will be updated.