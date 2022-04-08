More than 60,000 Quebecers in the dark due to inclement weather

More than 60,000 Quebec homes in the Lanaudière and Laurentides regions are in the dark Friday morning due to stormy weather.

As of 8:15 a.m., 33,408 homes in Lanaudière, mostly in La Rivière-du-Nord and Les Pays-d'en-Haut, as well as 26,652 households in the Laurentides, mostly in the Matawinie and Montcalm areas, are without power.

Environment Canada currently has no alerts in effect for Lanaudière, but does warn of snowfall amounts of about five centimetres that are expected to change to rain during the day on Friday.

As for the Laurentides, which Environment Canada refers to as the Laurentians Wildlife Reserve, a winter storm warning is currently in effect.

Hazardous winter conditions are expected with total snowfall amounts of 20 to 30 centimetres.

"Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations," the agency warns. "Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions."

Winter storm warnings are issued when multiple types of severe winter weather are expected to occur together.